ECP bars PM Imran Khan, KP CM from visiting Kurram district

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan from visiting Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18, ARY News reported.

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Principal secretaries of PM House and KP CM House have been informed about the decision of the ECP.

The commission stated that according to its revised order the president, prime minister and others are not allowed to visit the districts where elections are going to be held in accordance with the elections code of conduct.

According to the election code of conduct, announcements for any development scheme by the public office-bearers were banned after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule. The commission warned legal action against the premier after his participation in the Swat public meeting.

It may be noted that PM Imran Khan was also barred from the ECP from attending a public gathering in Swat, but PM attended the public meeting.

Earlier on March 11, ECP had served notices to PM Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections.

