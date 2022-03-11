ECP serves notice to PM Imran Khan, federal ministers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the ECP served notices to PM Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls.

The commission summoned PM Imran Khan on March 14. The notice was issued by the district monitoring officer. KP governor and chief minister have also been issued notices by the ECP.

The election commission also issued notices to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal ministers including Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak and the provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan for visiting Lower Dir to attend the public gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of KP LG polls will be held in the province on March 31.

Earlier in the day, ECP restrained PM Imran Khan from visiting Lower Dir in view of the forthcoming second phase of the LG polls in KP.

The election monitoring body issued a statement here on Friday, barring the premier from holding a public gathering rally in Lower Dir.

The president, prime minister, lawmakers and governors cannot visit the area after the announcement of the election schedule, the ECP said.

The ECP has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan of legal action in case of any violation of its code of conduct under Sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act of Pakistan.

