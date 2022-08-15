Bilawal Bhutto summons CM Sindh, other PPP leaders to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has summoned Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and other party leaders to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, Bilawal Bhutto has summoned the PPP leadership over reports of differences among candidates of by-elections in Lyari and Malir.

Sources told ARY News that CM Murad Ali Shah has left for Islamabad by private flight. He was accompanied by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Shabbir Bajarani and other provincial ministers.

Bilawal Bhutto has directed important ministers and Members of Sindh Assembly to reach Islamabad immediately, sources added. Consultation on upcoming local government (LG) polls and by-elections in Lyari and Malir will be held.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has submitted nomination papers of party chairman Imran Khan from three constituencies of the National Assembly in Karachi vacated after the speaker accepted resignations of the party MNAs.

Earlier, the PTI chairman announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

