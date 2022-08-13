PTI submits nomination papers of Imran Khan from Karachi constituencies

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has submitted nomination papers of party chairman Imran Khan from three constituencies of the National Assembly in Karachi vacated after the speaker accepted resignations of the party MNAs, ARY NEWS reported.

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail submitted nomination papers of Imran Khan while former PTI MNA from NA-246, Lyari, Shakoor Shad submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate.

The nomination papers of Imran Khan were also submitted from NA-237 and NA-239 with Captain (retd) Jamil submitting his nomination papers as covering candidate in the former and Raja Azhar in the latter.

Earlier, the PTI chairman announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

The federal government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

In Mardan, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan submitted the nomination papers of Khan in NA-22, whereas, the politician filed his nomination as the covering candidate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced that Imran Khan will contest the by-polls on all three NA seats in Karachi. He added that the nomination papers of Imran Khan will be submitted by the political party on Saturday (today).

