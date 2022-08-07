Imran Khan to visit Karachi soon for electioneering in NA-245

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Terhreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Karachi to campaign for party candidate Mahmood Moulvi during by-election in NA-245, ARY NEWS reported.

The former SAPM on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi said this after meeting Imran Khan in Islamabad where he also briefed the latter regarding the election campaign in the constituency.

Imran Khan during the meeting said that PTI will secure victory in NA-245 and directed Moulvi to run a door-to-door campaign. “People of Karachi trusts PTI,” Khan said.

Speaking after the meeting, Mahmood Moulvi said Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi for the election campaign in NA-245.

The by-polls in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi would be held on August 27. The polls were to be held on July 25 but were postponed due to predictions of heavy rains in the province.

Read More: ECP postpones NA-245 Karachi by-election: sources

The seat had been vacated after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Recently, PTI candidate, Molvi Mehmood wrote a letter to the provincial Election Commissioner claiming the Muatthaida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) candidate is trying to rig elections using government resources.

Molvi Mehmood claimed that the MQM-P candidate is establishing a free medical camp in the constituency to manipulate the polls. The medical camp would be set up in lines area on August 2, he wrote.

The camp, set up by Karachi Port Trust, is questionable, the PTI candidate wrote. The activity ahead of the elections is a violation of the elections act, he added.

The PTI candidate urged the ECP to take notice of the violation.

Comments