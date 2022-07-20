ECP postpones NA-245 Karachi by-election: sources

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting sources.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has postponed the NA-245 Karachi by-poll amid heavy monsoon rains prediction by Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) from July 24.

The by-election in NA-245 Karachi was scheduled to be held on July 27.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245.

