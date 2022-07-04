PTI announces candidate for NA-245 Karachi by-election

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, former federal minister and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi asserted that Mahmood Moulvi has been active in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for past many years. “He has helped a lot in unearthing corruption in Port and Shipping,” Ali Zaidi said.

Referring to the NA-240 by-elections in Karachi, the former minister said that the voter turnout at the NA-240 by-polls was less than expected due to his party’s boycott of the poll. “Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been limited to Sindh, while MQM has become the party of Karachi,” he added.

Speaking about the PTI’s performance in Karachi, Ali Zaidi said that his party cleaned the stormwater drains of the metropolis in 2019 and 2020. “As a result, no urban-flooding was witnessed in Karachi,” he added.

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provided 350 MW of electricity to Karachi. “Today, the incumbent government has dropped a power bomb on the people of Karachi, while industries are shutting down. Fishermen are reluctant in using boats due to expensive diesel,” he added.

NA-245 by-polls

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The final list of candidates will be released on July 5, while the candidates will be able to withdraw till July 6. Election symbols will be allotted on July 7. According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

Comments