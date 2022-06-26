Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inaugurate People’s Bus Service today

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the People’s Bus Service in Karachi on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited the route of the People’s Bus Service and inspector the development work at the bus stations.

Wahab said that the development work is continued in accordance with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision and PPP will continue serving the citizens.

Administrator #KMC @murtazawahab1 visited the rout of Intra city buses at Shahrah e Faisal. “Peoples Bus Service” project is going to be inaugurated by Chairman @BBhuttoZardari & will start operations in Karachi by tomorrow.

Govt of the ppl, by the ppl for the ppl.#SindhGovt pic.twitter.com/aL3j1dNBN8 — Sikander Baloch (@SikanderBalouch) June 26, 2022

On Saturday, Wahab tweeted, “Happy to share and inform that People’s Bus Service will start its operations in Karachi from coming Monday. A total of 240 new buses have been procured by the Sindh government for Karachi in the 1st phase.”

Happy to share & inform that Peoples Bus Service will start its operations in #Karachi from coming Monday. A total of 240 new buses have been procured by #SindhGovt for Karachi in the 1st phase #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/KKKlIkWcC6 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) June 24, 2022

In May, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed Karachi Mass Transit Authority (KMTS) to complete the remaining work on Peoples Bus Service by the end of this month.

CM Murad Ali Shah had been given a detailed briefing on Rs8 billion project Sindh Peoples Bus Service project. The chief minister was told that 120 out of 250 buses have been shipped from Shanghai port and would reach Karachi port in coming days.

The NRTC had been assigned the project to procure 250 buses initially, of which 240 would operate in Karachi (intra-city) on seven routes and 10 buses for Larkana, the meeting told CM.

Six Bus depots would be licensed to NRTC which include Surjani town Bus depot, Up-Morr Bus depot, Mehran Bus depot, Gulshan-e-Ghazi Bus depot, Gulshan-e-Behar bus depot and Larkana Bus depot. Out of six bus depots, two Surjani bus depots and Up Morr bus depot have been officially handed over to NRTC, it added.

The chief minister had given a deadline to the Mass Transit Authority to receive remaining fleet latest by June 20.

