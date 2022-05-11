Sindh CM orders launch of People’s Bus Service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Karachi Mass Transit Authority (KMTS) to complete remaining work on Peoples Bus Service by the end of this month, ARY News reported.

The chief minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at CM House. CM Murad Ali Shah was given a detailed briefing on Rs8 billion project Sindh Peoples Bus Service project.

The chief minister was told that 120 out of 250 buses have been shipped from Shanghai port and would reach Karachi port in coming days.

The NRTC has been assigned the project to procure 250 buses initially, of which 240 would operate in Karachi (intra-city) on seven routes and 10 buses for Larkana, the meeting told CM.

Six Bus depots would be licensed to NRTC which include Surjani town Bus depot, Up-Morr Bus depot, Mehran Bus depot, Gulshan-e-Ghazi Bus depot, Gulshan-e-Behar bus depot and Larkana Bus depot. Out of six bus depots, two Surjani bus depots and Up Morr bus depot have been officially handed over to NRTC, it added.

ORANGE LINE BRT BUSES TO REACH KARACHI THIS WEEK

The chief minister gave a deadline to the Mass Transit Authority to receive remaining fleet latest by June 20.

“We have to resolve the transport issue of the city and it must be given top priorities,” he said and directed the transport minister to personally monitor infrastructure development works and arrival of the buses in time.

The meeting was attended by Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Transport Haleem Shaikh, and other concerned officers.

He also ordered to complete BRT Orange Line corridor by the end of this month.

