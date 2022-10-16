Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweets ‘Karachi and Multan, bye bye PTI’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed pleasure over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) defeat on two National Assembly (NA) seats in by-elections and tweeted, “Karachi & Multan, bye bye PTI!”, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the victory of PPP candidates in the Karachi and Multan by-elections in a Twitter message. He tweeted, “Karachi & Multan, bye bye PTI!”

He congratulated Ali Musa Gillani and Abdul Hakeem Baloch for defeating PTI chief Imran Khan in today’s by-elections on two NA seats. He alleged that Khan had stolen the seat in the 2018 general elections.

Karachi & Multan , bye bye PTI! Congratulations to brother @SyedMusaGillani & Hakeem Baloch for defeating @ImranKhanPTI from seats he had stolen in 2018 election. #JeetKaNishanTeer pic.twitter.com/vbruomzvjs — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP candidate Ali Musa Gillani won NA-157 Multan by-elections, whereas, PPP’s candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious in NA-237 Malir constituency of Karachi.

READ: BY-ELECTIONS 2022: IMRAN KHAN WINS 4 NA SEATS, LEADS IN OTHER CONSTITUENCIES

PPP central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani also congratulated his son, Ali Musa Gillani for grabbing victory in the NA-157 Multan by-elections. He thanked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and PPP leadership for playing important role in the by-polls.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s narrative meant to destabilise and isolate the country. He added that the people of the South Punjab rejected the narrative of Imran Khan.

He claimed that PDM gave a narrative for strengthening democracy, supremacy of law and the rule of principles in the country.

NA-157 Multan unofficial results

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of all polling stations, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured victory with 79,743 votes. PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 59,993 votes.

Karachi’s NA-237 Malir unofficial results

PPPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch won the by-polls with 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan is behind with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from 194 polling stations.

It is noteworthy to mention here that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has won Sunday by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and Faisalabad and leading in other NA constituencies, according to unofficial results.

Comments