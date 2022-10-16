By-elections 2022: Imran Khan makes history by winning six NA seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats on Sunday by-elections, according to unofficial results.

PTI chief Imran Khan has won by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, Karachi and Nankana Sahib, according to unofficial results.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA 108 Faisalabad, Karachi’s NA-239 Korangi, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ruling coalition candidates in respective constituencies.

However, PPP has clinched NA Multan-IV and NA-237 Malir seats in the Sunday by-election. In NA-157, Ali Musa Gilani defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held today. The polling began at 8:00 am and culminated at 5:00 pm.

Unofficial results of National Assembly seats are as follows:

________________________________________________________________

NA-22 Mardan-III

PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured victory by obtaining 76,681 votes while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Qasim stood second with 68,181 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all polling stations.

_____________________________________________________________________

NA-24 Charsadda-II

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 384 polling stations show that PTI candidate Imran Khan emerged victorious by securing 78,589 votes while ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan stood second with 68,356 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

NA-31 Peshawar-V

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all polling stations, PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured victory by obtaining 57,824 votes while ANP candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilour was runner-up with 32,253 votes.

پہلا مکلمل سرکاری نتیجہ بھی موصول۔۔ pic.twitter.com/RTp0fHViSb — Haroon Shinwari, Spokesperson ECP (@HaroonS2021) October 16, 2022

_______________________________________________________________________

NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII

Winner: Imran Khan (PTI)

Runner-up: Abid Sher Ali (PML-N)

______________________________________________________________________

NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II

According to unofficial and preliminary results of all 319 polling stations, PTI candidate Imran Khan remained successful after securing 90,180 votes.

PML-N’s Shezra Mansab Ali stood second with 78,024 votes.

______________________________________________________________________

NA-237 Malir-II

PPPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch has defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency. PPP candidate has obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

_____________________________________________________________________

NA-239 Korangi

PTI candidate Imran Khan emerged winner with 50,014 votes, as per unofficial results of 330 polling stations. MQM-Pakistan candidate Syed Nayer Raza stood second with 18,116 votes.

___________________________________________________________________

NA 157 Multan-IV

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of all polling stations, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured victory with 107,327 votes.

PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 82,141 votes.

Multan results completed… pic.twitter.com/fRZx2pjCqF — Haroon Shinwari, Spokesperson ECP (@HaroonS2021) October 16, 2022

________________________________________________________________________

Unofficial results of Punjab Assembly seats are as follows:

__________________________________________________________________

PP-139 Sheikhupura-V

Winner: PML-N’s Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed

Runner up: PTI’s Muhammad Abu Bakr

________________________________________________________________________

PP-209 Khanewal VII

Winner: Faisal Khan Niazi (PTI) 71,586 votes.

Runner up: Chaudhry Zia-ur Rehman (PML-N) 57,864 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V

Winner: Malik Muzaffar (PTI) 59,956 votes.

Runer up: AmanUllah Bajwa (PML-N) 48,047 votes.

_____________________________________________________________________

PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar ‘attacked’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President Bilal Ghaffar is reported to have been physically assaulted in Karachi’s Malir area by unknown men during by-elections.

As per details, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was visiting different polling stations in Malir NA-237 when unknown miscreants manhandled him in the Bakra Piri area.

The PTI leader has been moved to a nearby hospital for first aid.

PPP goons attacked Karachi President MPA @BilalAGhaffar

He has been taking to the Hosptial with boss and head injuries.

Criminals ruling Sindh! pic.twitter.com/he8YdrC7Kq — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 16, 2022

Khanewal groom reaches polling station to cast vote

As polling during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats started, a groom-to-be from Khanewal grabbed headlines for a very special reason. Ahead of his wedding, he was spotted at the polling station in PP-209 to cast his vote.

Imran Khan urges masses to vote

Former prime minister (PM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan have urged the masses to turn out to vote in all the constituencies where by-elections are being held today.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said: “This is a referendum for Haqiqi Azadi from the cabal of crooks”.

Code of conduct violations

A number of code of conduct violations were reported during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats.

In Multan, a voter in Multan after casting a vote in favour of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate clicked the picture of the ballot paper and shared it on social media.

In Faisalabad, during the by-election on NA-108 Faisalabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voters are allegedly being allowed to take cell phones with them in the polling booth. One of the voters after giving voters in favor of PML-N shared the picture of the ballot paper.

Similarly in Mardan, ECP’s code of conduct was also violated during by-elections on NA-22 as one of the voters shared a picture of the ballot paper.

