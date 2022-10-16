By-elections: Code of conduct violations reported

MULTAN/FAISALABAD/MARDAN: A number of code of conduct violations are being reported during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

In Multan, a voter in Multan after casting a vote in favor of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate clicked the picture of the ballot paper and shared it on social media.

In Faisalabad, during the by-election on NA-108 Faisalabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voters are allegedly being allowed to take cell phones with them in the polling booth. One of the voters after giving voters in favor of PML-N shared the picture of the ballot paper.

Similarly in Mardan, ECP’s code of conduct was also violated during by-elections on NA-22 as one of the voters shared a picture of the ballot paper.

Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) seats and three seats of the Punjab Assembly is underway.

The polling started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm.

The government wanted to delay the by-elections for at least the next 90 days as it said that security personnel were busy in flood relief works, while there were also reports of terrorist activities during the polls.

