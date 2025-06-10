Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges UK to facilitate Pakistan-India dialogue

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the UK’s government to continue playing a proactive role in promoting de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India.

He was talking to UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Hamish Falconer in London, while leading high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan.

The discussions focused on addressing escalating regional tensions following recent Indian military provocations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commended the UK’s efforts and statements by its leadership on the importance of restraint, engagement, dialogue and diplomatic path forward.

He briefed the Under-Secretary of State on Pakistan’s position in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack of 22 April 2025. He categorically rejected India’s baseless and premature allegations against Pakistan, made without any credible investigation or evidence.

He asserted that India’s unilateral military actions, including deliberate attacks on civilians leading to killings and death of civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure and the arbitrary holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, represented a dangerous escalation that risked destabilizing the entire region.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored Pakistan’s mature, responsible, and restrained conduct in the face of grave provocations, reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including the right to self-defense.

He warned against India’s attempts to establish a dangerous “new normal” marked by impunity, unilateralism, and the use of force, which risks triggering a broader conflict in a nuclearized environment of South Asia.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the immediate need to restore the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and promote a comprehensive dialogue between Pakistan and India, particularly on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains central to ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.

The delegation also briefed on the humanitarian implications of holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, India’s unprovoked aggression and violation of UN Charter and International law. It was regrettable that water war is being imposed on Pakistan.

Hamish Falconer welcomed Pakistan’s desire for peace and reaffirmed the UK’s strong interest in the preservation of peace, restraint, and diplomacy in the region.

He reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue. He underscored UK’s government desire to remain engaged in promoting peace and stability in South Asia with the aim to reduce tensions and resolve disputes.

