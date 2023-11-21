Bilawal vows to ‘change’ Pakistan if given chance

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday reiterated his appeal to the masses to give him a chance in the general elections 2024 to serve them.

Addressing the Workers’ Convention in Upper Dir, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will change Pakistan’s fate if the masses give him a chance in the upcoming general elections.

The former foreign minister said politics of division, and hate are causing huge damage to Pakistan and its people. Senior politicians are settling personal scores, he added.

Blasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for record inflation in the country, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said those who came into power on the slogan of “change” brought “destruction” only.

The PPP chairman said his party aims to give ownership rights to the provinces on their resources. After coming into power implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and National Finance Commission (NFC) Award will be ensured.

The PPP leader said there are several ministries located in Islamabad that are creating ‘hindrance’ in serving the masses. “I promise that PPP will save the budget of such ministries after coming into power.”

He observed that the solution to the problems isn’t difficult, one needs will to serve the masses. Bilawal said the PPP believes in the power of people and always represented the common people.