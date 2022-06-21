Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warns of more ‘tougher economic’ conditions

LARKANA: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday hinted at more ‘tougher economic’ conditions in the upcoming days, ARY News reported.

“The difficult economic conditions are going to be tough in the upcoming days,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was quoted as saying while addressing a public gathering in connection with the 69th birthday of former minister Benazir Bhutto.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan struck a ‘wrong’ agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

We saved Pakistan from being the default, the FM said. He said the ‘game’ played by Imran Khan dented Pakistan on the economic front.

We won’t beg but want trade as it is the core component of the incumbent government’s foreign policy. The PPP leader said in the recent visits to the US, China, EU, Saudi Arabia and other countries, Pakistan demanded a trade, not aid.

Commenting on the FATF, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan got success at FATF and the team will come in October for an on-site visit to Pakistan and after which Pakistan will come out from the grey list.

