‘Concerted national efforts’ behind FATF’s grey list decision: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday welcome FATF’s unanimous acknowledgement of completion by Pakistan of its 2018 and 2021 Action Plans and said that this was the result of concerted national efforts and complete harmony of interests by all stakeholders, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, Bilawal Bhutto said that he would like to commend the hard work and dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team that have led to the successful completion of all technical requirements of both FATF Action Plans.

“The announcement by the FATF plenary of granting an on-site visit to Pakistan is a welcome development and reflects the remarkable progress made by Pakistan to enhance the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto added that the government is committed to continue the positive trajectory of reforming the financial sector as part of its larger strategic objective of strengthening Pakistan’s economy. “I am certain that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in Pakistan’s economy and act as a catalyst for sustained growth and development.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s high-level commitment to continue aligning our AML/CFT regime with global standards. “We look forward to the on-site visit and a successful and early culmination of the process leading to Pakistan’s exit from the grey list.”

