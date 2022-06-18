PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates COAS on compliance of FATF plans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the completion of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plans, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-money laundering watchdog announced Friday that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” — of the total 34 items on the list — and would be removed from the grey list after it passes the on-site visit.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the army chief in establishing the ‘core cell’, in the General Headquarters (GHQ), “which steered the national effort & civil-military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible.”

Read More: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF FELICITATES FM ON COMPLETION OF FATF ACTION PLANS

Moreover, the prime minister Shehbaz felicitated entire civil and military leadership, and their respective team, which was part of the core cell, for putting efforts in that regard.

The premier further said that the nation was proud of every person who had worked for the success of Pakistan in achieving this milestone.

A day earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledging the completion of Pakistan’s Action Plans (2018 and 2021) authorized an onsite visit to the country, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.

However, Pakistan has not been formally removed from the FATF’s grey list. In a statement, the watchdog acknowledged that Pakistan has completed both its action plans, covering 34 items and said this showed the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.

Comments