FATF to conduct ‘on-site’ visit after ‘Pakistan completes action plans’

BERLIN: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans”, saying that the watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation of the measures, ARY News reported on Friday.

However, Pakistan has not been officially removed from the FATF’s grey list. In a statement, the watchdog acknowledged that Pakistan has completed both its action plans and this showed the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.

“The FATF will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date to verify the implementation and sustainability of the country’s money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures,” it added.

The FATF also acknowledged Pakistan continued political commitment to combating both terrorist financing and money laundering, which it said had led to significant progress.

