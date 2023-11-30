Bilawal calls for “People’s Charter of Democracy” in Pakistan

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday called for the “People’s Charter of Democracy” in Pakistan to steer the country out of crises, ARY News reported.

PPP is not against any political force but inflation and unemployment in the country, he was addressing a public gathering in Quetta to mark the 56th Foundation Day of PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to the founding chairman and first elected PM of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP is a movement, not a party, founded by Shaheed Bhutto over his political wisdom and vision, he said.

The former foreign minister vowed that they are determined to implement the mission of Shaheed Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the former president buried the politics of hate and revenge.

The former foreign minister said politics of division, and hate are causing huge damage to Pakistan and its people. Senior politicians are settling personal scores, he added.

“Asif Zardari could have taken revenge from those who kept him in jail for 12 years after coming into power”. He reiterated his stance to shun politics of revenue to address the major issues like inflation, unemployment and others being faced by the masses.