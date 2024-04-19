Bilawal demands govt to hold ‘tripartite dialogue’ to curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the government to initiate ‘tripartite dialogue’ with the neighbouring countries to curb the menace of re-surging terrorism.

The former foreign minister made these remarks after a vehicle of foreign nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi’s Landhi area.

SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone. He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained wounds in the attack.

Talking to journalists outside Parliament House, Bilawal Bhutto appreciated Sindh police for thwarting a terror attack in Landhi, Karachi yesterday morning.

“This is also a reminder that the menace of terrorism is once again rising in Pakistan. The federal and provincial governments will have to take action against the terrorists and ensure to engage the neighboring country to take action against them,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that as a foreign minister he had held a tripartite dialogue at the foreign ministry among the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding, “We should have similar efforts to eliminate terrorists.”

He regretted that the Imran Khan-led government policy regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), terrorism and about the neighboring country, the way that government let free the terrorists from prisons and invited the terrorists who were in Afghan prisons before the fall of Kabul to enter Pakistan were all wrong.

The parliament was not taken on board and the President of the time was giving the terrorists clemency, he added.

“That was the policy of Imran Khan’s government. We had criticised that policy then and now we should have a clear stance to see the issue as political but as an issue of national security. This dual policy will not work and the Army, police, common people rendered great sacrifices to eliminate these terrorists in the past,” he added.