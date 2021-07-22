Bilawal discusses AJK election strategy with PPP leaders

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has resumed the political activities after concluding his United States (US) visit and held consultations with PPP leaders regarding the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election strategy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others leaders. He will depart for Islamabad on Friday (today) to rejoin the AJK election campaign. The PPP chairman is likely to address the election rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meetings, Bilawal and PPP leaders discussed the party’s strategy for elections on AJK Legislative Assembly seats from Sindh. The leaders have also apprised the PPP chairman regarding the election preparations.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Amir Ghaffar Lone, Murad Ali Shah and others.

According to sources privy to the details of Bilawal Bhutto’s schedule, the PPP chairman would begin the third phase of his election campaign in the AJK from July 23.

“Bilawal Bhutto will attend two public gatherings in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 23,” sources told ARY News, adding that the first gathering would be in Bagh and the other in Muzaffarabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will further spend the entire election day on July 25 in the AJK and will also visit polling stations to witness the polling process, the sources said.

Earlier, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was leading the election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the absence of chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari due to his US visit.