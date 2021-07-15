Aseefa reaches Islamabad ahead of leading AJK election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Islamabad from Karachi to lead the election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the absence of chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari due to his US visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that PPP decided to expedite its election campaign in AJK and finalised the schedule of Aseefa’s visit to the region. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will depart for Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 17 where she will lead the PPP election campaign.

She is scheduled to pay visits to different constituencies during her AJK visit, whereas, she will lead a massive rally at Kohala Bridge on July 17 that will head towards Amboor.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) last month to lead his party’s campaign ahead of the election slated for July 25.