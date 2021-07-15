AJK elections: Murad Saeed’s car attacked with stones in PML-N’s Raja Farooq constituency

MUZAFFARABAD: Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed’s convoy came under attack by unknown persons in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Farooq Haider, ARY News reported.

According to details, Murad Saeed along with federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur was going for an election campaign in LA-28 Hattian Bala constituency of AJK where their vehicle was hit with stones by an unknown person.

The miscreants also opened fire on the convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Read More: SHOE HURLED AT ALI AMIN GANDAPUR DURING AJK ELECTION RALLY

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

In another unusual happening that occurred on July 13, a shoe was hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district.

The man hurled his shoe at the federal minister, nearly missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader.

The PTI workers immediately caught the attacker who had thrown a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the police.

Read More: MARYAM NAWAZ WARNS GOVT OF STRONG REACTION IF AJK ELECTIONS ‘RIGGED’

Elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.