Bilawal dismisses complaints against Aitzaz Ahsan’s ‘pro-PTI stance’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has dismissed the complaints against senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan for having a ‘pro-PTI stance’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

A senior PPP leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio registered complaints against Aitzaz Ahsan before the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

While launching criticism before Bilawal, Chandio complained about the violation of party policies by Aitzaz Ahsan on multiple occasions, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that Chandio blamed Ahsan for publically supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and continuously committing party policies.

Responding to Chandio’s complaints, Ahsan clarified that he always stands beside PPP but he could have a different opinion on some matters.

Sources added that the PPP chairman dismissed the senior party leaders’ complaints and replied, “I don’t have any problem with Aitzaz’s action, hence, no one else should have objections as well.”

During the CEC session, some PPP leaders expressed concerns over the actions of the accountability institutions. Bilawal asked the leaders to refrain from spreading disappointment. He claimed that he has powers to conduct elections and form the government.

PPP wants elections in 90 days

On Tuesday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reiterated its demand for holding of next general elections within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period in a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said that Article 224 of the Constitution mandated a timeframe for elections following an assembly’s dissolution and that it should be acted upon.

“The stance we adopted today is that the PPP wants the ECP to announce a new election date and the schedule for it,” Bukhari said, adding that there is restlessness in the nation, and it is very “important to announce election date and schedule”.