Faisal Kundi denies termination of Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan’s memberships

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Spokesperson and SAPM Faisal Karim Kundi denied termination of party membership of senior lawyers Sardar Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11thHour, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa met a party chairman without taking permission.

He claimed that neither a show-cause has been issued to both the senior leader nor their PPP membership terminated. The PPP Punjab leadership has expressed reservations about Sardar Latif Khosa, he added.

Furthermore, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi maintained that the general elections will be held in October and the party has kicked off their election campaign.

Earlier, sources said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) terminated the party membership of senior leader and lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa,

Sources told ARY News that the decision to terminate the party membership of Latif Khosa was taken following the latter’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman.

Sources claimed that no show-cause notice was served to the senior PPP leader before the termination of party membership. Khosa was repeatedly deviating from the party’s policies, sources added.

Khosa, former Punjab governor, had proposed to the PPP leadership that it should part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to strengthen its position in Punjab.

Addressing a news conference at the Lahore High Court, Khosa said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should not be part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.