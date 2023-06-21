PPP terminates membership of Sardar Latif Khosa: sources

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday terminated party membership of senior leader and lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the decision to terminate party membership of Latif Khosa was taken following the latter’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources claimed that no show-cause notice was served to the senior PPP leader before termination of party membership. Khosa was repeatedly deviating from the party’s policies, sources added.

Khosa, former Punjab governor, had proposed to the PPP leadership that it should part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to strengthen its position in Punjab.

Addressing a news conference at the Lahore High Court, Khosa said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should not be part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari removed Sardar Latif Khosa as the president of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF).

Read More: Latif Khosa terms Punjab caretaker govt unconstitutional

According to sources, the PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Latif Khosa and his criticism of the PDM government especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.

The notification stated PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari was given an additional charge of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF) president.