Bilawal forms committee to raise grievances with Centre

By Jahangir Khan
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to raise grievances with the Federal government, ARY News reported.

As per details, the committee will comprise Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

The committee will interact with the Federal government to raise the different issues and will submit its report to the meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held next month.

The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Wednesday.

Earlier today, People’s Party formally suggested election of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) chairman by members until the matter decided.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has written a letter to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and demanded holding a session of the PAC on a requisition of the committee’s members, parliamentary sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Parliament has yet to decide about its most important public accounts committee.

Read more: PPP suggests election of PAC chair by members until final decision

The Public Accounts Committee’s 11 members have submitted a requisition for the PAC session

The PPP has hinted at calling the PAC session itself, if the committee’s meeting not being summoned formally.

