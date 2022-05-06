Bilawal likely to visit US this month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will likely undertake a visit to the United States (US) this month, ARY News reported citing informed sources.

They said the date for his trip to Washington is being finalised.

During his visit, he would hold meetings with key US officials, the sources said.

Earlier, the foreign minister received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a Twitter message that he was grateful for warm felicitations from US State Secretary Antony Blinken on his assumption of office.

Bilawal and Blinken exchanged views on strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the US. They also discussed the promotion of peace, development and security.

They agreed that engagement with mutual respect is the way forward for both countries.

