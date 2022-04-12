Pakistan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif’s election as PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the United States’ (US) statement on Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“We have noted the comments made by the White House on the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

“We welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Islamabad looks forward to deepening “this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

In a briefing, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, had said, “We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is.”

