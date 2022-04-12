China congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as new PM

BEIJING: China on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan and said it was looking forward to working with him to continue the traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and advance a high-quality building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in new era.

” We congratulate Shebaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian remarked.

He said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic and comprehensive cooperation partners with rock-solid and unbreakable relations.

“China looks forward to working together with the Pakistani side carrying on our traditional friendship, resolutely supporting each other, deepening cooperation in various areas, and building a high-quality CPEC to build an even closer China-Pak community of shared future in the new era,” he added.

Earlier, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

“India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he added.

