Narendra Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif, says India desires peace

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan as PTI boycotts NA session

“India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he added.

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif at a ceremony held at President House in the absence of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif announces parliamentary probe in lettergate in first speech as PM-elect

He was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 votes. His opponent from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not receive any vote as he boycotted the prime minister’s election.

Comments