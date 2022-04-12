Putin felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Putin expressed the hope that Shehbaz Sharif would contribute to further development of Pakistan-Russia cooperation, the Russian Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement.

“President Putin congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif’s activities will contribute to further development of Russia-Pakistan cooperation & partner interaction on Afghan settlement, countering international terrorism,” read the statement.

Earlier, China congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new prime minister of Pakistan.

Beijing in a statement said that it was looking forward to working with him to continue the traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and advance a high-quality building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in new era.

“We congratulate Shebaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian remarked.

