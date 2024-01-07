Bilawal optimistic about PPP’s victory in election 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed optimism saying that the people will grant the PPP an opportunity in the upcoming general elections 2024 through their votes, ARY News reported.

Addressing workers in Lahore today, he said if voted to power, his party will construct three million houses for the people.

The PPP Chairman pledged to fulfill the ten promises outlined in the party’s manifesto, ensuring free electricity for up to three hundred units.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that the party will contest elections 2024 from every constituency and it is contesting the elections to win.

Bilawal said “we do not believe in the politics of hatred and division, and will take our manifesto to the people, and contest the elections based on that, as done by our ancestors, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’.

The former foreign minister stated that PPP’s 10-point agenda and the economic plan it contains will be conveyed to the people saying that “we have to make the people of Raiwand understand that if they wish to form a government of the people, labourers, farmers and students, then PPP is the sole option, not the PML-N or PTI.”

Bilawal promised to provide free of cost, quality healthcare as they have done in different districts of Sindh, including NICVD, Gambat, SIUT etc as these are not mere claims, like the PML-N and PTI.