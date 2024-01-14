Bilawal pledges to convince India on resolving Kashmir issue

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to convince India to resolve the Kashmir and terrorism issues mutually after coming into power, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering, the PPP chairman lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif saying that they are afraid as “I am contesting election from their native constituencies and will beat them in the upcoming general election.

He said that the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being imposed for the fourth time but the people of Pakistan and Balochistan do not want him again.

Bilawal claimed that the competition in general election 2024 will be between PPP and PML-N after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost their election symbol bat.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and discussed country’s political situation, especially the upcoming general elections 2024.

According to a statement issued by Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, the meeting was part of the ambassador’s engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders.

“US Ambassador Donald Blome met today with [PPP] Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections,” the statement mentioned.

They also discussed the strength of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, the statement mentioned.