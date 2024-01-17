Bilawal promises to abolish 17 ministries after coming to power

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to abolish 17 ministries and save over Rs 300 billion for the people of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Sanghar, Bilawal said that two parties will have tough competition in election 2024 however PPP will claim victory as PML-N is yet to announce its manifesto and has no preparation for the upcoming polls.

He said the PPP would ensure schooling for all girls and boys of school-going age and implement Article 25-A of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

“We would ensure the provision of quality primary schools within 30 minutes travel time and quality middle/secondary schools within 60 minutes travel time in all communities,” he said, while announcing stipend for school-going children in rural and low-income urban communities.

“At least 3 million climate homes to be built and women heads of household to get legal titles of the property,” he said, adding katchi-abadis to be regularised and inhabitants to get ownership.

As election 2024 are getting closer, political parties across Pakistan are gearing up their public gatherings and rallies. PPP and PML-N are two major political parties in the upcoming election after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost their election symbol ‘bat’ and decided to contest polls as independent candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.