ECP finalises all arrangements to conduct free, fair polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This was informed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today.

The meeting was also apprised that preparations are also afoot to meet any untoward situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the electoral watchdog would fulfill its duty of conducting polls transparently.

He assured that the shortage of police personnel will be addressed during polls with the cooperation of security agencies.

He said the entire election process will be strictly monitored and indiscriminate action will be taken according to law against the candidates involved in misconduct of breaching the election code of conduct.

Sikandar Sultan Raja directed relevant authorities to assure the security of all voters and leaders of political parties. He further asked to provide security to rallies and public gatherings and implement elections’ code of conduct in letter and spirit.

A day earlier, the ECP warned that the general elections could be delayed in constituencies if the court allowed change in electoral symbols.

Sources said that the meeting was briefed on the proceedings regarding the publishing of ballet papers and overviewed the court verdicts on the pleas seeking change in electoral symbol.

The ECP also ordered the DROs across Pakistan to issue an order and bar the candidates from changing their electoral symbols, sources added.