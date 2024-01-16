Elections could ‘delay’ in constituencies if electoral symbols change

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the polls could be delayed in constituencies if the court allowed change in electoral symbols, ARY News reported citing sources.

The ECP meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was held to discuss the change of election symbols ahead of election 2024.

Sources said, that the meeting was briefed on the proceedings regarding the publishing of ballet papers and overviewed the court verdicts on the pleas seeking change in electoral symbol.

The ECP also ordered the DROs across Pakistan to issue an order and bar the candidates from changing their electoral symbols, sources added.

ECP secretary resignation

In a separate development, sources revealed that the resignation of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Omar Hamid has been approved amid health concerns.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier refuted reports regarding the resignation of ECP secretary Omar Hamid.

Yesterday, PTI election candidates challenged the election symbols allotted to them in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

PTI candidates Kamran Bangish, Asif Khan, Aftab Alam and Shafiullah filed petitions in the high court. According to the plea, Kamran Bangish was allotted ‘violin’, while the opponent candidate has been given ‘Baja’ (mouth organ). “The rival candidate’s name also begins with Kamran,” according to the plea.

“Similar election symbols on ballot paper will cause difficulty for voters to recognize,” according to the petition.

The candidates further pleaded that Asif Khan, contesting from NA-32, has been allotted hand-cart symbol. A provincial candidate from same constituency has also been ‘Asif Khan’ and he has been given the same election symbol of handcart. “The two candidates with similar election symbol will cause confusion among voters,” according to petition.

Petitioners said that before allotting an election symbol the candidate’s opinion used to be taken.

The election commission, district returning officers and returning officers have been made party in the case.