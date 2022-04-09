Bilawal says warned PM Imran about Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that he had warned PM Imran Khan about Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the past and is again warning him about following his advice, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly ahead of no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto, who spoke after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said that “I had warned Imran Khan that the man speaking before me (Qureshi) will lead you towards destruction”.

Bilawal Bhutto was of the view that he feels Imran Khan shouldn’t heed to advice from people who are urging him to take unconstitutional moves will lead him towards destruction.

“They aren’t sincere with you, Mr Khan, they don’t want to see you in power or in politics,” said Bilawal adding that resorting to such moves may leave him ineligible to do politics or contest elections in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto categorically rejected the government’s claim that the no-confidence motion is backed by a foreign country and said that the opposition and especially his party was contemplating the move for months.

“We had other ways to get rid of you (PM Khan), we could have got you disqualified from court, we could have chosen the dharna (sit-in) option like you but we chose the constitutional path. Now show some sportsman spirit and face this vote,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal warned the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and the Panel of Chair Amjad Niazi that by delaying the voting on no-confidence vote, he is not only violating the Constitution of Pakistan but is becoming guilty of contempt of court by not following Supreme Court’s orders in the case.

