LIVE: NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan begins

ISLAMABAD: The crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has begun, ARY News reported.

The session of the lower house started at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Following the recitation of the Holy Quran and national anthem, the speaker allowed the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to begin his speech.

The voting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also on the agenda. The no-trust motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

The court directed the government not to stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

‘Won’t accept imported govt’

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said he is saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding nullifying the ruling of deputy speaker NA.

In his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan said Supreme Court should have seen the letter regarding ‘foreign conspiracy to topple my government before giving its decision.

“I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict,” PM Imran Khan said.

PM Imran Khan further said that the decision on Article 63 (A), regarding horse-trading, also added to his disappointment. PM Imran Khan said the consciences of the MNAs are openly being bought in the country but no one is taking action on it.

PM Imran Khan regretted how a US official threatened a state of 220 million people were directed to follow the direction through a no-confidence motion.

Lettergate

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

