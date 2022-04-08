PM Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘imported’ govt, announces protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said he is saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding nullifying the ruling of deputy speaker NA, ARY News reported.

In his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan said Supreme Court should have seen the letter regarding ‘foreign conspiracy to topple my government before giving its decision.

“I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict,” PM Imran Khan said.

PM Imran Khan further said that the decision on Article 63 (A), regarding horse-trading, also added to his disappointment. PM Imran Khan said the consciences of the MNAs are openly being bought in the country but no one is taking action on it.

“The youth of Pakistan is our future and if they see leaders selling their conscience, what precedent are we setting for them?” he asked, adding that even MNAs who came on reserved seats have become sellouts.

The premier said the ‘threat letter’ cannot be made public as it has a secret code on it. By making the letter public the security of Pakistan will be exposed.

PM Imran Khan regretted how a US official threatened a state of 220 million people were directed to follow the direction through a no-confidence motion.

He asked the people to stand for the protection of the sovereignty of the country, or else the foreign powers will continue to dictate to us.

The premier said he will not accept an ‘imported’ government and will go to the masses as he believes only they have the power to elect.

PM Imran Khan said his only mistake was to oppose drone attacks and the Afghan war as the US wants the people who obey their orders. PM Imran Khan asked the masses to peacefully protest on Sunday after Isha prayer.

Lt General (r) Tariq Khan refuses to head commission on lettergate

Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan on Friday excused himself from heading the probe commission announced by the federal government to probe the alleged lettergate which reportedly points towards regime change in Pakistan through a ‘no-confidence vote,’.

Well-informed sources said that Lt General retired Tariq Khan excused himself from heading the commission for personal reasons.

Lettergate

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

The opposition parties got accused of supporting the conspirators. It resulted in the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly ruling out their no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

