Bringing No-confidence motion again will cause political crisis: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the political crisis will emerge again if the situation heads towards bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan again, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media outside Supreme Court, which is about to give its verdict on the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Speaker against the no-confidence motion, the PTI leader said the country’s economy is already on the brink of destruction due to opposition’s move and if the speaker’s ruling is termed ‘illegal’, the country will go back to colonial times where foreign rulers decided its fate.

WATCH: Fawad Chaudhry, Matiullah Jan trade barbs outside SC

Fawad Chaudhry was of the view that one has to look at the basis on which the ruling was given by the deputy speaker on behalf of Speaker NA. He called for an in-camera session if the court turns the ruling in favour of the opposition.

He maintained that if the opposition is allowed to change the government through this foreign-sponsored move, the country will again have to fight for its independence.

Related: ECP hits back at ‘unnecessary’ criticism of ex-ministers

‘Suo-moto notice’

It is pertinent to mention that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on April 3 had ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

Fawad Chaudhry had presented before the deputy speaker that the motion was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

The deputy speaker said it has been confirmed that the no-trust motion is being brought forward with the international conspiracy and therefore was rejected.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took a suo-moto notice of the ruling and reserved its verdict after listening to arguments from both parties. It will be announced at 7:30 pm tonight.

Comments