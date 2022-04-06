Watch: Fawad Chaudhry, Matiullah Jan trade barbs outside SC

ISLAMABAD: A heated exchange of words took place between former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and journalist Matiullah Jan during a press conference outside the Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry along with former federal minister Asad Umar was addressing a press conference outside the apex court regarding the prevailing political crisis that erupted with National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

The reporters were also outside the top court to cover the proceedings pertaining to the suo motu notice of the political crisis.

The situation outside SC became tense after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry dismissed the journalist’s request to ask questions after former minister Asad Umar’s address and accused the Matiullah Jan of taking money from certain elements and called him “kiraye ka aadmi”.

“People like you show up because they are for hire,” Chaudhry said to Matiullah Jan.

In response, journalists demanded the former information minister to issue apologise for the apparent use of rude language against their fellow journalist.

The footage, available with ARY News, shows that fellow journalists tried to settle the situation and urged the former information minister to apologise.

The journalists then boycotted PTI leaders’ media talk after Fawad Chaudhry refused to tender an apology over the issue.

