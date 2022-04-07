Full text of SC judgement in NA deputy speaker ruling case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a landmark verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s April 3 ruling on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling will not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, the top court directed the government not to stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

Here’s the full text of the judgement:

Supreme Court Judgement on Speaker Ruling



