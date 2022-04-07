Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Supreme Court verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the ‘unfortunate verdict’ of the Supreme Court (SC) increased the political crisis in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that political stability could be brought through the immediate organisation of fresh elections. He criticised that the SC verdict has significantly increased the political crisis in Pakistan.

He said that the importance of the nation was completely neglected in the SC verdict. Fawad added that the political party will review its strategy soon.

اس بد قسمت فیصلے نے پاکستان میں سیاسی بحران میں بہت اضافہ کرُدیا ہے فوری الیکشن ملک میں استحکام لا سکتا تھا بدقسمتی سے عوام کی اہمیت کو نظر انداز کیا گیا ہے ابھی دیکھتے ہیں معاملہ آگے کیسے بڑھتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 7, 2022

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker ‘unconstitutional’.

The apex court announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case on the NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling on a no-trust move against then PM Imran Khan.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The top court issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. It has been directed that the NA speaker could not adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

Moreover, the apex court ordered the reinstatement of the prime minister and the federal cabinet besides restoring the NA proceeding’s scenario before the deputy speaker’s ruling given on April 3.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the session on April 9, Saturday to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling will not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, the top court directed that the government could not stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated in the verdict that the dissolution of the National Assembly has no constitutional ground. The chief justice further stated that a detailed verdict will be issued later.

Faisal Javed Khan

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said in a statement that the victory will be belonging to the nation again and Pakistanis will become a great nation. He added that Imran Khan will announce his next strategy soon.

یااللہ اپنا کرم فرما- انشاء اللہ جیت اس عوام کی ہوگی – یہ قوم ایک عظیم قوم بننے جارہی ہے – عمران خان اپنی قوم کے لیے ڈٹ کر مقابلہ کریں گے – ستاروں سے آگے جہاں اور بھی ہیں

ابھی عشق کے امتحاں اور بھی ہیں جلد کپتان اپنی اگلی حکمت عملی کا اعلان کریں گے – گھبرانا بلکل نہیں ہے — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 7, 2022

Farrukh Habib

Farrukh Habib said that the narrative of Imran Khan has won and the opposition was defeated. He said that all thieves have joined hands due to the fear of Imran Khan and the opposition will see the results in the upcoming elections. He added that the nation will show how to treat conspiracy puppets and turncoats.

عمران خان کے ڈر سے تمام چور اکٹھے ہوئے۔

عمران خان کا بیانیہ جیت گیا اور اپوزیشن ہار گئی ہے۔آئندہ الیکشن میں اپوزیشن کو بھی پتہ لگ جائے گا کہ عوام میں بیرونی سازش کی کٹھ پتلیوں اور ضمیر فروشوں کی درگت کیسے بناتے ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 7, 2022

Murad Raas

Murad Raas said in a tweet, “Wait for a little bit. Prime Minister Imran Khan has to make his move next. Do not be disappointed. Be patient for a Little while. Patience my friends.”

Wait for a little bit. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has to make his move next. Do not be disappointed. Be patient for a Little while. Patience my friends. #BehindYouSkipper #IamImranKhan — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 7, 2022

