Bilawal seeks support from PTI workers

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sought support from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, assuring them that he would bury the politics of revenge.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore in connection with PPP’s campaign for the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is now taking revenge from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the PPP is against any sort of political discrimination.

The PPP Chairman said that the politics of 1990s cannot be prevailed in 2024. He urged the youth not to ‘waste’ their votes and exercise their right for the best option.

Meanwhile, Bilawal once again censured the ‘old’ politicians and said that the country cannot be left on mercy of those politicians who already had many opportunities to serve Pakistan but ‘failed’ miserably.

The PPP Chairman said these ‘old’ politicians had served as prime minister or chief minister for several times but did ‘nothing’ for the common men. “The likes of Showbaz and Wasim Akram Plus were imposed on Punjab,” he added.

Bilawal once again vowed to implement the party’s 10-point agenda against inflation, poverty and unemployment, if elected to power. “We will bury the politics of hatred and division,” he added.

He said that the PPP has been mocked for turning to Lahore for the election campaign. “I want to make it clear that Lahore is mine not someone else’”

Earlier on Sunday, Bilawal reiterated that Feb 8 general elections was a contest between PML-N and his party, urging the nation to vote for the ‘arrow’ in the upcoming polls

Addressing a public gathering in Kot Addu, the former foreign minister said that PPP completely believes in “vote power” unlike other parties who are looking towards khalai makhlooq (aliens).

Bilawal noted that all parties except the PPP represent elites which provide relief to wealthy personalities and give pain to poor people. He vowed that his party would be a ‘sigh of relief’ for the common man if voted to power.

Earlier, Bilawal said that veteran leaders of opposition parties failed to address the masses’ problems during their tenures as prime minister and they should now sit at home and allow young leadership to address the country’s problems,

He said leaders of opposition parties have disappointed people and masses who are looking now to PPP for resolutions to their problems.