Bilawal sees conspiracy behind drone hitting Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday demanded the country’s spy agencies to probe the drone camera accident that hit his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, during PPP’s public gathering in Khanewal, ARY News reported.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari got injured after being hit by a drone camera while on top of a long march’s-Awami March- container.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Pakistan People’s Party’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab. Aseefa was standing with her brother Bilawal, as he was set to do a speech for the long march participants.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the PPP chairman said the drone camera hitting Aseefa was not an accident but a “deliberate attack”.

“Drone camera can be seen directly approaching the container in the video,” he said, adding that the drone incident during PPP’s ‘Awai March’ was also a message to the Bhutto family. The PPP leader Bilawal termed it as a “warning” for him and his father, Asif Ali Zardari.

“We will investigate the matter and take legal action,” he added.

The PPP chief also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for hurling “threats” against his father Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the party thinking to take legal action against the prime minister.

