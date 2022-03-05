Aseefa Bhutto thanks well-wishers, doctors, paramedics

SAHIWAL: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has thanked her well-wishers, doctors and paramedics and police for their support during her injury after being hit by a drone camera while on top of long march’s-Awami March- container, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to express her gratitude, Assefa Bhutto said that she would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & prayers.

“Deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal, Ms Zunaira & Mr Baber for their stellar & immediate first aid,” she said and also expressed her gratitude for the local police for rushing her to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan.

The daughter of Asif Ali Zardari further thanked the doctors at the facility, especially Dr Bilal Saeed, Dr Aneela, general surgeons and nurses for stitching her back up.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Pakistan People’s Party’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab. Aseefa was standing with her brother Bilawal, as he was set to do a speech for the long march participants.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari covered Aseefa’s face with his Ajrak after she was hit by a drone camera. Bilawal along with Aseefa got off the container after the incident. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been injured after being hit by a drone camera in Khanewal. Details here: https://t.co/qPYRUNvgsi#ARYNews #AseefaBhutto #AwamiMarch pic.twitter.com/b2jFF0Qdgc — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 4, 2022

