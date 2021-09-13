Bilawal, Shehbaz & other opposition politicians oppose PMDA ‘black law’

ISLAMABAD: Top opposition politicians including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto address at the united front of journalists protesting on Monday outside the parliament house against the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill which they together term ‘black law’, ARY News reported.

PMDA is an attempt to rob the judiciary and journalism of their liberties, said Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto while addressing the protestors.

The rolling out of the PDMA law is like economically eradicating the journalists, and I will protest alongside journalists anywhere, anytime against it, Bilawal said.

We were not consulted with regards to the PMDA bill, he said, and added that even if this is promulgated by means of an ordinance, the top court will be approached.

Separately, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif also called on the protestors today and in his address, said that there’s no way this bill can pass from the parliament.

We will resist the passage of this black law by all the force we can exert, said Shehbaz.

He said the government must consider the consequences of promulgating such a law and prevent involving themselves into it.

The media were not given the freedom they have today in the platter, but they fought to claim it, he said. We will not allow the government to deprive the media from its hard-earned freedom.

President Arif Alvi to address joint session of Parliament

The protest was held ahead of the joint session of the parliament President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned today.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 4 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.