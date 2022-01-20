Bilawal, Shehbaz’s support sought for creation of south Punjab province

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday has sought the support of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif for the creation of south Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The letters penned by Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been received at the office of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif at the Parliament House.

The opposition leaders have been requested cooperation in legislation to make south Punjab a new province as per the desire of the people of the area.

“The new province will be comprising Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions,” the letter read.

Read more: PM Imran directs early completion of South Punjab Secretariat

Earlier on Wednesday, FM Qureshi in his Tweet had said: “Irrespective of political affiliation, national interest requires unity on a Constitutional amendment. As VP [vice president] of PTI, I invite opposition leaders to join us in making this a reality.”

Shah Mahmood said the government continues working consistently to deliver on recognition of south Punjab as a seperate province. “We have instituted separate admin, structure, budgets, jobs & benefits w/ over 35% dept budget for S Punjab & ring fencing to stop financial re-appropriation,” he maintained.

