Bilawal urges politicians to leave ‘politics of hate, division’

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged politicians to leave the politics of hate and division in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the annual session of the Local Council Association of Balochistan today, said that some other powers will take advantage of the failures of the democratic parties.

It would be a disaster for the country if the democratic parties were replaced by some other powers, he warned.

He asked the politicians to leave the politics of hate and division in Pakistan. He urged the politicians to resolve public issues through collective efforts.

The PPP chairman said that all politicians were fully aware of public issues. “We can identify the local issues. We should also consult the local government (LG) representatives before finalising the provincial budget.”

“The top officers cannot identify the real issues while just sitting in Islamabad. Such officers neither do something for the nationals nor allow anyone else to do something for our people.”

He vowed to introduce projects under the public-private partnership in Sindh and Balochistan after coming into power. He also promised to start power and green park projects locally through the public-private partnership.

Bilawal criticised the government for not doing enough to provide relief to the flood victims. The PPP chairman said that Sindh and Balochistan were highly affected by the climate changes. He vowed that the PPP government will take effective steps to counter the climate-related challenges.

Bilawal blamed the federal and provincial government for not taking advantage at that time when the world was ready to invest $10 billion in Pakistan.

He urged to pay special attention to the country’s development plan and creating employments. Bilawal said that special attention should be given to the Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) people to end the sense of deprivation.